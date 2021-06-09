9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
General News
Zambia Police told to arrest serial killers

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Aged People’s Association has appealed to the police in Muchinga province to quickly arrest the people behind the killing of elderly men and women in that province for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

According to a statement made available to ZANIS in Ndola today, Zambia Aged People’s Association National Secretary, Cyprian Pombolokani said this behavior is barbaric and should be curbed immediately.

He observed that families have disintegrated and have therefore left the aged vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the association has strongly supported the candidature of President Edgar Lungu in the August 12 general elections.

Mr. Pombolokani said President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front (PF) government has recorded great success in the health and education sectors.

“This government has constructed many primary, secondary schools and universities as well as hospitals and health centers across the country”, said Mr. Pombolokani.

The National Secretary noted that success in agriculture is as a result of the government ensuring that farmers received inputs on time thereby recording bumper harvests.

He added that infrastructure development has been witnessed countrywide saying Zambians are grateful and hopeful that President Lungu and his government will be given another term to complete developmental projects embarked on.

