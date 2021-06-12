9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Tumble At Young Green Eagles’s Fortress

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Nkana Tumble At Young Green Eagles's Fortress
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Young Green Eagles beat Nkana 3-2 to end the outgoing FAZ Super League champions three-match winning run and also dented their relegation battle.

The defeat sees Nkana still stuck at the top half of the bottom four demotion zone.

But there was no shortage of drama at Kosa Stadium in Kafue in this five-goal thriller in which Young Eagles went two-nil into the break after punishing Nkana for some awful defending.

Damiano Kola found space between Richard Ocran and Moses Nyondo to head in the first goal in the 36th minute.

Saviour Nkonkola then outpaced Nyondo the entire length of Nkana’s own half after a poor offside trap near the centerline to beat goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga.

It took the last three minutes of the second half for Nkana to mount a comeback when Ronald Kampamba headed in the ball in the 87th minute from an Ackim Mumba corner.

Nyondo redeemed himself in stoppage time with a header from another set-piece to equalize for Nkana.

However, Isaac Phiri had the last say for Young Eagles when he too outpaced Nyondo before beating Malunga to see the hosts stay unbeaten at home for an eleventh straight match where they have now won nine times.

Nkana stay put on 37 points with three games left while Young Eagles jump from 14th to 10th to the safety threshold of 42 points.

Previous articleCharity Katanga warns UPND for blocking the Vice President Motorcade

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Tumble At Young Green Eagles’s Fortress

Young Green Eagles beat Nkana 3-2 to end the outgoing FAZ Super League champions three-match winning run and also...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Is Lazarus Kambole Heading to Tanzania?

Sports sports - 0
Tanzanian club Young Africans are reportedly chasing forgotten Chipolopolo man Lazarus Kambole. Kambole is two years into a three-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs whom he...
Read more

Chipolopolo Add Extra Sudan Date

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have added an extra date on the final stop of their June three-match friendly tour with two matches against Sudan. Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's side...
Read more

Chipolopolo Arrive in Khartoum on Last Friendly Stop

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo have arrived in Khartoum ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against Sudan. Zambia landed in Khartoum at 02:00 hours after leaving Benin on Wednesday...
Read more

Micho Seeing Progress From Benin Draw

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic insists it is all coming together for his second-string side as they conclude their three-match friendly tour. Zambia...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.