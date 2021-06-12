Young Green Eagles beat Nkana 3-2 to end the outgoing FAZ Super League champions three-match winning run and also dented their relegation battle.

The defeat sees Nkana still stuck at the top half of the bottom four demotion zone.

But there was no shortage of drama at Kosa Stadium in Kafue in this five-goal thriller in which Young Eagles went two-nil into the break after punishing Nkana for some awful defending.

Damiano Kola found space between Richard Ocran and Moses Nyondo to head in the first goal in the 36th minute.

Saviour Nkonkola then outpaced Nyondo the entire length of Nkana’s own half after a poor offside trap near the centerline to beat goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga.

It took the last three minutes of the second half for Nkana to mount a comeback when Ronald Kampamba headed in the ball in the 87th minute from an Ackim Mumba corner.

Nyondo redeemed himself in stoppage time with a header from another set-piece to equalize for Nkana.

However, Isaac Phiri had the last say for Young Eagles when he too outpaced Nyondo before beating Malunga to see the hosts stay unbeaten at home for an eleventh straight match where they have now won nine times.

Nkana stay put on 37 points with three games left while Young Eagles jump from 14th to 10th to the safety threshold of 42 points.