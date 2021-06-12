9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Public Workers in Southern Province Commended for not Stealing Public Resources for 4 years

Government has commended civil servants in Southern province for exhibiting accountability and good governance in their work. The commendation follows a record of integrity exhibited since 2018 enabling public workers in the province not to appear before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee for four consecutive years.

Southern Province Assistant Director for Planning Unit in the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Michael Inambao disclosed that government officials in the province have not appeared before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) for four consecutive years.

Speaking in Gwembe when he addressed heads of quasi and government departments on the application of National values and Principles, Mr. Inambao attributed this to good governance and patriotism exhibited among the civil servants in the province.

He recalled that government officials in the province last appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Accounts in 2018.

“As Southern province, we’ve not appeared at PAC for misappropriation of public funds. This is commendable in the way we apply ourselves be in these national values and principles of exhibiting good governance and patriotism among us civil servants,” he said.

He also called for everyone to embrace the presidential directives on the Application of Nationals values and Principles for a better Zambia.

And Gwembe District Commissioner Timothy Siakaziba urged the Zambian citizens to be morally upright on order to contribute to building a moral fabric nation.

Mr Siakaziba said national values and principles provide a moral compass and a guide for the nation in the way decisions are made, policies formulated and laws enacted.

Article 86(1) of the Zambian Constitution requires that the President annually updates the nation through parliament on the application of national values and principles.

Previous articleWe Condemn the Destruction to Property and Assault on Innocent Citizens by UPND Alliance Supporters

