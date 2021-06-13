Vice President Inonge Wina is disappointed that no church in North-Western province has accessed the COVID-19 church empowerment fund.

Ms Wina said government is aware of the economic hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the church has not been spared.

She said this is why the fund was created to help the church sail through the challenges.

“I am disappointed to learn that no church in North-Western province has benefitted from the empowerment fund. I will follow up the matter with the relevant ministry, the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs,” Ms Wina said.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President was reacting to concerns raised by the clergy during a meeting in Solwezi yesterday.

Mrs Wina said government continues to attach importance to the church because it is significant in promoting values that will foster Christian values, peace, stability and socio economic development.

Speaking at the same meeting, Solwezi Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Miselo Musonda said the church in Solwezi is saddened by acts of violence that have characterised the campaigns ahead of the August 12 general elections.

“Your honour the Vice President, the church in Solwezi is saddened by the behaviour of political parties in Zambia which has created untold violence, name calling and lack of respect for Ubuntu, and this has been exhibited by both the ruling and opposition parties,” Rev. Musonda said.

Rev. Musonda called on political players to exhibit maximum tolerance and restrain towards one another and create a conducive environment for peaceful elections.

“We call upon government, political players, police and everyone to rise to the challenge and create a platform that will ensure that campaigns and voting take place in a peaceful environment,” Rev. Musonda said.

Rev. Musonda appealed for support towards the establishment of a K1.6 million farm project which on a 250 hectares piece of land in chief Mulonga’s area in Mushindamo district.

He explained that the project is expected to help the retired clergy, aged and vulnerable people and also create job opportunities.

And Patriotic Front running mate Nkandu Luo called on the church to use the pulpit to denounce violence and all those using young people as tools of violence.

Prof. Luo said there is need for the clergy to remind young people on the importance of upholding peace because a country without peace cannot develop.