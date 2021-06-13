United Party for National Development(UPND) Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has appealed to all political actors to immediately refrain and stand down from the use of violent force as a means to assert their political standing or differences.

In a statement issued to the media in the wake of the rise in Political violence, Mr. Bwalya said that this was not the time to point fingers or assign blame, but called upon all players to collectively take responsibility for the violence and work together to ensure that the country rid of the political environment of violence and violent intimidation and return to the long held and cherished culture of peace and unity, even across the political divide.

Below is the full statement

WE MUST COLLECTIVELY PUT AN IMMEDIATE END TO POLITICAL VIOLENCE.

We are deeply saddened at what seems to be an escalation in violent incidences linked to political activities in our country.

We wish to sternly caution, that any form of violence and violent intimidation, takes away from, and does injustice, to the spirit of unity and cohesion which Zambia and her people has been enjoying for so many years.

We do not believe, and therefore, absolutely reject, the misplaced idea, that our political differences should in any way be a catalyst for violent tensions in our communities.

We are, therefore, issuing a renewed and earnest appeal to all citizens, especially political actors, to immediately refrain and stand down from the use of violent force as a means to assert their political standing or differences.

This is not the time to point fingers or assign blame.

We must all collectively take responsibility for this problem and work together to ensure that we rid of our political environment of violence and violent intimidation and return to our long held and cherished culture of peace and unity, even across the political divide.

Issued:

Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson