Zambia Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic admits Chipolopolo’ defence is proving to be a very problematic department.

Chipolopolo conceded eight goals and scored five goals in their opening three friendly games during their just-ended four-match June tour.

“In eight days, we have played four matches and they’re positive things in that, in each match we have played, we have scored a goal. And they are negatives, in that in only one match, we have kept a clean sheet,” Micho said.

“This is where our work lies, we need to tighten at the back and improve our defending.”

But there was a brief ray of light in their final friendly on June 13 when Zambia kept its first clean sheet after beating Sudan 1-0.

Sunday’s result was also Chipolopolo’s only victory on the tour.

Chipolopolo kicked off the tour with a 3-1 loss to Senegal on June 5 in Thies, and then drew 2-2 in Cotonou with hosts Benin.

Then twenty four hours after landing in Khartoum, Zambia lost 3-2 to Sudan on June 11 before avenging that defeat two days later.

Meanwhile, when Micho was appointed coach in February 2020, he promised to find a remedy to this malaise.

However, it clearly seems the problem is now going to be a very laborious undertaking.