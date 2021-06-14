President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of good will to Zambia’s First President Kenneth Kaunda, following his hospitalisation at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka for medical treatment.

In a statement released to ZANIS by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, President Lungu wished Zambia’s founding president a speedy recovery, as he continues to receive medical attention.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey best wishes and a speedy recovery to Dr. Kaunda” President Lungu said.

President Lungu added that, “we pray for God’s intervention in his health”.

The Head of State has also assured the nation of Government’s commitment to ensure that Dr. Kaunda receives due medical care and attention.

Earlier in the day, Administrative Officer in the Office of the First President, Rodrick Ngolo, announced that Dr. Kaunda has been unwell and that he has been admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.