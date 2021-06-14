9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 14, 2021
Feature Lifestyle
Siame and Njobvu aim for gold in Tokyo

With the delayed 2020 Olympic Games now just around the corner, Zambian hopefuls Sydney Siame and Rhoda Njobvu talk up their chances of mining gold.

