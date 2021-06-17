9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Sports
Updated:

ZRU Suspends Rugby League Due to Covid

By sports
The Zambia Rugby Union has suspended all league games for the next three weeks owing to the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Union spokesperson Cecilia Tresha said ZRU does not want to risk people’s lives.

In a statement, Tresha added that clubs can continue training under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

“After an emergency assessment of the recent daily and ever-escalating Covid situation in the country and region, ZRU has decided to put all league games on hold for the next three weeks with immediate effect,” she said.

“Whilst we all love our game of Rugby, there is no price worth risking even a single life of anyone associated with the game.”

