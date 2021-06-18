A 40-year- old Kitwe man is reported to have murdered his 34-year old wife and later took his own life.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi has confirmed that mother to the deceased, Joyce Muchimba,58; reported that her daughter, Prisca Muchimba was beaten by her husband, Jackson Mwansa and sustained a deep cut on the forehead.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chushi said in a statement that Prisca was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and later died.

“Brief facts are that on June 15 2021,the couple had a marital dispute and the husband hit his wife with unknown object on her forehead.

“ She sustained a deep cut, became unconscious and was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where she was admitted, but died later,” Mr Chushi said.

The Police Commissioner said regretting what he did to his wife, Mr Mwansa also decided to cut short his life by taking pesticide (Doom) and died on the way to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He said the two bodies have been deposited in the KTH mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.