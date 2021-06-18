9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kitwe hubby kills himself after murdering his wife

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Kitwe hubby kills himself after murdering his wife
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

A 40-year- old Kitwe man is reported to have murdered his 34-year old wife and later took his own life.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi has confirmed that mother to the deceased, Joyce Muchimba,58; reported that her daughter, Prisca Muchimba was beaten by her husband, Jackson Mwansa and sustained a deep cut on the forehead.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chushi said in a statement that Prisca was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and later died.

“Brief facts are that on June 15 2021,the couple had a marital dispute and the husband hit his wife with unknown object on her forehead.

“ She sustained a deep cut, became unconscious and was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where she was admitted, but died later,” Mr Chushi said.

The Police Commissioner said regretting what he did to his wife, Mr Mwansa also decided to cut short his life by taking pesticide (Doom) and died on the way to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He said the two bodies have been deposited in the KTH mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Previous articleChinsali Freedom fighters mourn KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Kitwe hubby kills himself after murdering his wife

A 40-year- old Kitwe man is reported to have murdered his 34-year old wife and later took...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chinsali Freedom fighters mourn KK

General News Photo Editor - 0
Muchinga Province Freedom Fighters Chairperson Greyson Katongo has described the late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as a gallant man who fought...
Read more

Botswana declares a 7-day mourning period following the death of Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda

General News Chief Editor - 11
Botswana has declared a seven-day mourning period following the death of Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda. President Mokgweetsi Masisi has also decreed that...
Read more

Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent-UN Rep to Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 3
The United Nations in Zambia says it has received with deep regret and sadness news of the death of Zambia’s First Republican President who...
Read more

Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo dies

General News editor - 22
Veteran Police officer and Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo has succumbed to COVID-19. He passed away at Maina Soko Military Hospital in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.