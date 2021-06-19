9.5 C
Entertainment News
Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils ‘Energy’ music video

Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils ‘Energy’ music video. which features Kuda Mic and Qzee.

Directed by Eli for Flashlight Photography and CHISENGA for Diamond Chain Media Production Assistant: Nathan Davey

 

