Entertainment News
Updated: June 16, 2021

Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils 'Energy' music video

By staff
June 19, 2021
46 views

Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils 'Energy' music video. which features Kuda Mic and Qzee. Directed by Eli for Flashlight Photography and CHISENGA for Diamond Chain Media Production Assistant: Nathan Davey