Dr Kaunda set yardstick for leadership – Maureen Mwanawasa

Former First Lady, Maureen Mwanawasa says late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda laid a foundation and set a yardstick of what leadership should be.

Mrs. Mwanawasa says Dr. Kaunda’s leadership style was that of servanthood which Zambians can learn and practice in order to honour his memory.

She said this when she visited the funeral house of the late Dr. Kaunda in Lusaka today.

Mrs. Mwanawasa said the only way the late president can be honour is by living by his principles of peace, hardwork and leadership of servanthood.

“He has laid the foundation and all we need to do is go back to those notes. If he preached peace and we want to honour him, are we preaching peace? If he preached hard work, are we doing that? If he displayed leadership of servanthood are we doing that? In order to celebrate his life. We need to do all that,” she said.

Mrs. Mwanawasa said instead of making the day Kaunda died a holiday, it should instead be made a humanism day that was celebrated back in the day because Kaunda was a workaholic and loved hard work.

She said reinventing the humanism principles will help the country recover the moral fiber that has been lost in the youth, and humanism can help them understand the importance of hard work and being a part of community activities.

“This one day for humanism day can help us start repairing the moral fiber which was lost,” she said.

Mrs. Mwanawasa said it was unfortunate that Dr Kaunda has died at a time when the country cannot mourn him the way he should have been mourned because of the Covid – 19 pandemic.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Well said Madam Mwanawasa,,,,,,Humanism was a hallmark for KK to inculcate hard work and responsibility in citizens at the time. Alas we have since departed from everythng KK’s government laid. I conquer with you to reintroduce humanism in this country. Further the TIYENDE PAMODZI song is very unifying,,,,it needs to be remixed, so that it can be sung occasionally here in zambia.

  2. Well said mama. Revisiting and encalcating the spirit of Humanisim as promoted by KK will be the best way to honour him. 17th June becomes Humanism day!!

