The body of former Inspector General Police and North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Ephraim Mateyo has arrived in Solwezi ahead of burial at his village tomorrow.

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the remains of Mr Mateyo arrived at Solwezi Airport around 12:40 hours in the afternoon accompanied by the widow Hildah.

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela, Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairperson, Jackson Kungo and Nsakwa Yaba Kakaonde Provincial Chairperson, Goodson Sansakuwa and family members received the body at the airport.

Mr Mateyo was village headman Ngwezhi in Kapijimpanga Chiefdom in Solwezi district.

Members of the Bena Kyuulu Royal Establishment and Nsakwa Yaba Kakaonde fired traditional gunshots as Mr Mateyo’s body arrived at the airport as a show of respect in line with their tradition.

The body was later transported to lay in state at his village in readiness for burial tomorrow.

Mr Mateyo, who is immediate past permanent secretary for North-Western Province, died in Lusaka on Thursday last week at Maina Soko Military Medical Centre after a short illness.