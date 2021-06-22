

Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS—-The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of June 2021.

House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Luembe described the death of the former president as a sad development which has affected everyone.

“On behalf of the House of Chiefs and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the family and to the entire people of Zambia on the untimely death of Zambia’s first president Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda,” he said.

Chief Luembe said Dr. Kaunda will be remembered for his contribution in uniting all Zambians through his motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.

He said the late President also fought against discrimination of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Chief Luembe notes that Dr. Kaunda, a freedom fighter hosted a number of foreign fighters who later became Presidents in their respective countries.

The House of Chief Chairperson explained that Dr. Kaund managed to unite all the 73 tribes through their Royal Highnesses on the country.

He said Dr. Kaunda will be remembered as symbol of peace and love for mother Zambia.

Chief Luembe further added that Dr. Kaunda disdained people who thrived on tribalism as evidenced in the book entitled ‘The Night without a President’ by Sikota Wina published in 1985.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Clerk of House of Chiefs Julian Muleng