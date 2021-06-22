9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

House of Chiefs mourn KK

By Photo Editor
46 views
1
Feature Politics House of Chiefs mourn KK
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com


Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS—-The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of June 2021.

House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Luembe described the death of the former president as a sad development which has affected everyone.

“On behalf of the House of Chiefs and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the family and to the entire people of Zambia on the untimely death of Zambia’s first president Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda,” he said.

Chief Luembe said Dr. Kaunda will be remembered for his contribution in uniting all Zambians through his motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.

He said the late President also fought against discrimination of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Chief Luembe notes that Dr. Kaunda, a freedom fighter hosted a number of foreign fighters who later became Presidents in their respective countries.

The House of Chief Chairperson explained that Dr. Kaund managed to unite all the 73 tribes through their Royal Highnesses on the country.

He said Dr. Kaunda will be remembered as symbol of peace and love for mother Zambia.

Chief Luembe further added that Dr. Kaunda disdained people who thrived on tribalism as evidenced in the book entitled ‘The Night without a President’ by Sikota Wina published in 1985.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Clerk of House of Chiefs Julian Muleng

Previous articleKashikishi Handed Provisional Ban After Referee Attack
Next articleChief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

1 COMMENT

  1. The two Chiefs one from the north and the other from the east must be advised to stop being partisan and promote peace and unity. The law is very clear on the participation of Chiefs in politics. Rest well KK, You ran your race and made the nation very proud.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Chief Chikwanda dies

Government is saddened by yet another loss of his Royal Highness, Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba Speaking people in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima. Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of...
Read more

Unity key to PF Victory, says Copperbelt PF Presidential Campaign Manager

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Campaign Manager Frank Ngambi has called for unity among party members to ensure all the 22 constituencies emerge...
Read more

Davies Mwila concludes his Luapula Province tour with call on Members to deliver 100% votes for President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila yesterday concluded his three-day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver...
Read more

PF will not apologise for the wisdom of child who sang for Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 29
The Patriotic Front has appreciated a child who sang a song asking God to guide and bless President Chagwa Lungu and says it will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.