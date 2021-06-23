The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it has learned with a sense of deep sorrow and sadness the passing of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima who died on Sunday, 20th June 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said the death of Justice Mambilima has, without doubt yet again, robbed the nation of a talented woman who contributed heavily to the country’s legal jurisprudence.

She said as a Lawyer, Ms. Mambilima acquitted herself through her distinguished service to the nation which saw her rise to the apex of the legal profession.

“Justice Mambilima had over the years been a mentor and an inspiration to a lot of young women and through her distinguished leadership, she was an icon of transformative leadership of integrity,” she said.

Mrs Mulenga has since urged leaders in general and young women in particular, to emulate Justice Mambilima whose selflessness and determination was there for all to see.

“She proved, in many ways that with focus and resilience, women can break through patriarchal barriers at all levels.”

Mrs Mulenga said Justice Mambilima’s experience is impeccable having served in various portfolios in the Judiciary, at the Electoral Commission of Zambia as well as in other disciplines.

“Having worked with her in the women’s movement, specifically during her time at Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA), an affiliate member of NGOCC, Hon. Justice Mambilima’s services will certainly be missed,” said Mrs Mulenga.

“Our deepest condolences to the Mambilima family, the judiciary and nation at large.”