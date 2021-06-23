9.5 C
Low adherence to COVID-19 worry Government in Muchinga

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The government has expressed concern over the low adherence levels of COVID-19 guidelines in Muchinga province.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said the government has noted that the public are not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines despite the reinforcement of preventive measures.

Captain Mulenga who was represented by the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga, during a COVID-19 Disaster Management Committee meeting in Chinsali yesterday, said that people have also stopped reporting any suspected symptoms of the virus to health authorities.

Capt Mulenga charged that the province has continued to record COVID-19 confirmed cases with two COVID-19 deaths recorded in the last three weeks, further urging stakeholders to work together to help fight the pandemic.

“It is my expectation that critical members of the committee will take their roles in urging their officers at district level to work in a multi-sectoral manner to enforce the new measures,” he said.

He has since directed the Disaster Management Committee to pick practical strategies that will support to implement measures that will be put across in order to control the further spread of the disease as well as adherence to the ministry of health guidelines in the province.

Captain Mulenga also stressed on the significance of community engagement while reinforcing the measures given by President Edgar Lungu through Secretary to the cabinet, Simon Miti.

And speaking during the same meeting, Muchinga Provincial Health Director Nero Chilembo said the COVID-19 third wave has suffocated the health system that has led to loss of many lives, stressing that the fight against the pandemic in its third wave should be taken seriously.

Dr. Chilembo mentioned that community sensitization on health guidelines should be enhanced to ensure that the communities adhere to the five golden rules.

“The situation on the ground in Muchinga is business as usual and this calls for conceited efforts towards changing the mindset of the general public,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in Muchinga has received a total sum of K200 thousand to support the COVID-19 fight through surveillance, contact tracing, risk communication as well as reinforcement.

DMMU Provincial officer Precious Miti, said the resources will be distributed to districts with high cases of COVID-19.

Previous articleDeath of Justice Mambilima has robbed the nation of a talented woman-NGOCC

