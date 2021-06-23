9.5 C
Dr Kaunda’s Body Arrives in Choma to Kick Start the Tour of 10 Provinces

By Chief Editor
Body of late first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Choma district of Southern province to kick start the tour of the 10 provinces around country, ahead of his burial on July 7, 2021.

Dr Kaunda’s remains arrived in Choma aboard the Zambia Airforce helicopter which touched down at St Mawagali trades institute grounds at 11 hours and was then driven through the central business district were scores of Choma residents lined up the streets.

The body of the late President was accompanied by Deputy Secretary to cabinet in charge of Administration Patrick Kangwa while family members were led by Panji Kaunda.

The casket carry the body of Dr Kaunda has been placed at Choma’s independence stadium where the United Church of Zambia will lead the sermon.

Meanwhile some traditional leaders from across the province have arrived to bid farewell to Zambia’s founding father, Dr Kaunda.

And freedom fighters have hailed government for according the Zambian people chance to bid farewell to the late president.

Bernard Namula who spoke on behalf other freedom fighters thanked government for the opportunity to be the first to view the remains of Dr. Kaunda.

“We praise government and the Kaunda family for the opportunity to view the remains of the late president, as this history will remain indelible,” he said.

