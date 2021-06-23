Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has warned that government may be forced to take drastic measures if people continue to ignore COVID-19 regulations as new infections and deaths continue to soar.

Mr Kamanga who this morning lead a team of officers from Lusaka city council, state police and Road traffic and Agency (RSTA) to inspect compliance levels at Lusaka Intercity bus terminus, Kulima tower bus station, city market and on the great East road, noted the low levels of adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

He noted that people continue to appear oblivious of COVID-19 resulting in the increase of coronavirus cases and thus leading to inadequate space at health facilities and morgues within the capital city.

Mr Kamanga urged Zambians to take the fight against COVID-19 personal to avoid the pandemic from overrunning the already overburdened hospitals in the city.

The team visited the City Market, Kulima tower bus station, Soweto market, and mounted a road block at Arcades along Great East road while those without face masks in public buses were told to get off the bus.

Mr Kamanga has since instructed the council police to conduct inspections in all public places to ensure compliance.

“Our people should not die because of failing to mask up,” he said.

Mr Kamanga said people travelling in public buses without wearing face masks should be kicked out to avoid the risk of paralyzing the health services.

He announced that all markets and bus stations in Lusaka province will be disinfected on Saturday and business will resume after disinfection exercise.

And Mr Kamanga also commended Kulima Tower Management for maintaining the high level adherence to COVID-19 through ensuring that all the people entering the station are putting on face masks.

Meanwhile Lusaka City Council Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said there is a problem at Cemeteries because most mourners are failing to follow the guidelines of having only 50 people attending the funeral.

Mr Mwansa expressed concern that mourners are gathering huge numbers of 200, a situation that could lead to the spread of the disease.