Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Sports
Team GB Versus Shepolopolo Friendly Cancelled

Shepolopolo Zambia’s much-anticipated international women’s friendly against Team Great Britain has been cancelled.

According to BBC Sports, the match that was set for July 1 at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium is now off.

“The friendly was the only chance for supporters to watch Team GB on home soil ahead of the Olympics, which are being played in Tokyo,” BBC stated.

The mandatory Covid-19 14-day quarantine requirement for those travelling from Zambia is said to be the reason behind the cancellation.

The match would have marked Shepolopolo’s debut meeting against a European opponent.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo opening Olympics Women’s Football Tournament Group F opponent Holland’s friendly at home against Banyana Banyana South Africa is going ahead on July 3 in Zwolle.

Holland will face Zambia on July 21 in Miyagi.

Shepolopolo will be making their Olympics Women’s Football Tournament debut.

China and Brazil are Zambia’s other Group F opponents.

