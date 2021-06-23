The Socialist Party of Zambia has rubbished the peace accord being put forward by the Law Association of Zambia.

In a statement made available to the media by Dr. Cosmas Musumali, the General Secretary and First Vice-President, the Socialist party said that LAZ should have been advocating for is the rule of law, the fair and impartial administration of our country’s criminal justice system, adding that

Dr Musumali said that Political violence is simply violence – a criminal offense in Zambia’s penal code and those who commit crimes must, without fear or favour, be arrested and prosecuted.

“Violence is violence and it doesn’t matter whether it is being committed in the name of politics, religion or otherwise, ” he said.

Dr. Musumali accused LAZ of failing to take on the big political parties perpetrating the violence.

“LAZ has clearly failed to directly denounce political violence, call a spade a spade and demand the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of political violence. Why?” he asked before adding: “Our simple and only explanation is because they are not able and willing to take on the main, and politically powerful, perpetrators of this political violence”.

Dr Musumali said that their party members have not involved themselves in any form of political violence. Without being pacifist, their party members have not responded to political violence with violence because they teach their members to peaceful.

“We have a documented commitment to peace, justice and equity in our party constitution and manifesto. Our members have on many occasions been attacked by PF members in Eastern Province. We have reported the attacks to police but no arrests and prosecutions have to date been made,” he said.

“To us, this LAZ peace accord is nothing but a scheme to try and apportion blame or responsibility for political violence to all the political parties when the main culprits are well known,” he said

“We refuse to be part of this LAZ scheme to divert attention from the well-known main perpetrators of political violence and make us look as if we have also been involved in political violence,”

“Let those who have been attacking or fighting each other sign the LAZ peace accord – a cease-fire agreement – and refrain from political violence, ” he concluded.