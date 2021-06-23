9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Wife and Son murders 73 year old man on witchcraft allegations

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Rural News Wife and Son murders 73 year old man on witchcraft allegations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 73 Year old man of Kitwe’s Wusakile Township has allegedly been murdered by his wife and son on accusations of practicing witchcraft.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kitwe today.

Mr. Chushi identified the deceased as James Chanda 73, of house number T47 in Wusakile Township.

Mr. Chushi disclosed that the 2 suspects identified as Lunenga Chanda the deceased’s son and Phoebe Kunda his wife, are being detained by police for further investigations.

Mr Chushi explained that the grand daughter to the deceased, Tremor Mpongo, reported to police that her grandfather was murdered following accusations of practicing witchcraft.

“The reporter stated that she saw Luneta stamping on the deceased before he died and also saw him lifting the deceased up and hitting him onto the ground violently while the co-suspect slapped him several times adding that he was seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” Mr. Chishi narrated.

He further stated that the police visited the incident scene and the victim was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he died around 06:00 hours today.

Mr Chushi further revealed that the body of the deceased is lying in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Previous articleLow adherence to COVID-19 worry Government in Muchinga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Wife and Son murders 73 year old man on witchcraft allegations

A 73 Year old man of Kitwe’s Wusakile Township has allegedly been murdered by his wife and son on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Low adherence to COVID-19 worry Government in Muchinga

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The government has expressed concern over the low adherence levels of COVID-19 guidelines in Muchinga province. Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said the...
Read more

ZNS intercept 4 trucks with soya beans from being smuggled

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has intercepted and impounded foreign trucks laden with 2,400 x 50 kilograms bags of soya beans which were...
Read more

Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba people of Mpika dies after testing Postive for COVID-19

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba people of Mpika district in Muchinga Province has died. Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) Spokesperson James Mulenga has confirmed the...
Read more

The 19 Mungwi accident victims buried

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of nineteen people who perished in a road accident in Mungwi District. President Lungu said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.