A 73 Year old man of Kitwe’s Wusakile Township has allegedly been murdered by his wife and son on accusations of practicing witchcraft.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kitwe today.

Mr. Chushi identified the deceased as James Chanda 73, of house number T47 in Wusakile Township.

Mr. Chushi disclosed that the 2 suspects identified as Lunenga Chanda the deceased’s son and Phoebe Kunda his wife, are being detained by police for further investigations.

Mr Chushi explained that the grand daughter to the deceased, Tremor Mpongo, reported to police that her grandfather was murdered following accusations of practicing witchcraft.

“The reporter stated that she saw Luneta stamping on the deceased before he died and also saw him lifting the deceased up and hitting him onto the ground violently while the co-suspect slapped him several times adding that he was seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” Mr. Chishi narrated.

He further stated that the police visited the incident scene and the victim was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he died around 06:00 hours today.

Mr Chushi further revealed that the body of the deceased is lying in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.