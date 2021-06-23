The sports fraternity in the country is mourning Zambia Golf Union (ZGU)-General Secretary Kelly Munsaka who has died.

Munsaka died on Tuesday at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after an illness.

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has led tributes to Munsaka.

‘His contribution, in his capacity as sports administrator, was beyond just golf but also transcended into the sports sector as a whole,’ NOCZ President Alfred Foloko said.

‘As General Secretary of ZGU, his interactions and discussions with my office were very mature and progressive towards on a number of issues in relation to the sports movement in the country. He will be greatly missed.’

‘As NOCZ, we are deeply saddened by his death and we further commiserate with the golf executive and followers of the sport during this period of loss,’ Foloko said.