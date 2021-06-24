9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Price differentials normal in liberalized economy – Dodia

Economist Yusuf Dodia has described price differentials as “very normal in a free market economy like Zambia” and that retailers and suppliers can set prices of their own choice.

Mr. Dodia who is also Private Sector Association Chairperson says consumers should instead of complaining about price discrimination but rather buy goods from retailers that are selling commodities at a cheaper price.

Mr. Dodia was reacting to concerns from consumers that government should intervene in the matter where retailers and different chain stores are selling same products/ commodities at different prices, that control of pricing in free market economy is illegal.

Some Ndola based consumers had numerous launched complaints that it was alarming the level at which retailers in the district are practicing price differentials so much to their dissatisfaction.

Danny Chibuye said it is unfair that consumers can be subjected purchasing same products but at different prices which he added means one ends up paying more than others.

Mr. Chiyesu called on the Zambia Consumer Association- ZACA to quickly look into the matter and control the situation which he said disadvantages consumers.

Mr. Chiyesu also called on producers of the various products such as margarine, sugar, cooking to ensure that retailers and chain stores are selling their products at the same price as not doing so will compel consumers become hostile towards their products.

“In as much as we appreciate that this a free market economy and every player has the right to set their own price, the differentials at which certain goods are being sold is just too wide. For example, at Shoprite a 2kg packet of sugar is selling at K39.99 while at Pick and Pay its going at K 45.

“Choppies is selling a 5 litre of Soyola cooking oil at K224.99 while Pick and Pay is selling at K 253.99, this should not be left unchecked,” Mr. Chibuye said.

But Mr. Dodia says that consumers like Mr. Chibuye should not panic but get commodities where they are being sold cheaply and that those selling at a higher price will be left with no choice but to lower the price.

“In a free market economy we don’t dictate what people should be pricing their products because each product has its own character. Price differential is based on quality, it depends on competitiveness and choices. In my view, anybody who tries to control price differentials is reversing the idea of free market economics something which is not this country stands for,” Mr. Dodia said.

He said to address the situation and protect public interest, there is need to more aggressively invite more competitors and investors in all the different sectors in order to ensure that the consumer gets the best quality and the best price.

