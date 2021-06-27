9.5 C
FAZ Bans and Fines Kashikishi Warriors

The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has fined demoted National Division 1 side Kashikishi Warriors K30, 000 and ordered the club to play their eight home matches at a neutral venue.

This follows the assaulting of Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda at Kashikishi’s home Mwaimwena Grounds in Nchelenge during the abandoned Week 33 match against Trident last week.

Nyirenda was beaten and left unconscious by Kashikishi fans who disputed the equalising goal scored by Trident to make it 1-1 at Mwaimwena Grounds.

“The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has awarded three points to Trident FC in the Week 33 match they played with Kashikishi Warriors which ended 1-1,” FAZ said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Three points be awarded to Trident FC with 3-0 score-line. That the respondent club (Kashikishi Warriors) is banned from playing at their home ground for eight (8) games. They should first play their next eight home matches at a neutral venue,” read the verdict in part.

Kashikishi have also been ordered to pay K5, 000 to the injured match officials and refund their medical expenses.

Previous articleNkana Survival Relegation On A Dramatic Sunday

