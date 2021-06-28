The Ministry of Health has expressed displeasure with owners of bars, nightclubs, casinos, and patrons who have continued to ignore the public health guideline that has been put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says bars, taverns, nightclubs, casinos and patrons have continued to flout with impunity the directives issued to curb the spread Covid – 19.

Dr. Malama said the epidemiological picture is worrisome in that many have lost their loved ones, friends, and family in a short period of time.

“Today we wish to express our immense displeasure with owners of bars, taverns nightclubs, casinos, and patrons who have continued to flout with impunity the directives issued to stem further spread of COVID19, the epidemiological picture is indeed worrisome and we have lost so many of our friends and loved ones,’’ he said.

He added that in the last twenty-four hours the country has recorded 2,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of the 10,689 test conducted.

Dr. Malam disclosed that the country has continued to record high number of deaths not only in health facilities but also in communities of which a good number are COVID-19 related deaths.

“Sadly, we have continued to record a high number of deaths, not only in our health facilities but also in communities as adduced from the increase in the Brought in Dead (BIDs), it is likely that good number of community deaths are COVID19 related deaths, ’he said.



Meanwhile, Lusaka City Council has closed down 18 bars and night clubs that were found abrogating government’s directive to adhere to Covid 19 measures.

A spot check by Lusaka City Council led by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Mr. Mathews Ngulube, and Lusaka Town Clerk Mr. Alex Mwansa revealed that there is low compliance to the Covid 19 pandemic measures that have been set by the Government.

Mr. Ngulube expressed disappointment that reputable bars and nightclubs have decided to go against the government’s directive to operate with strict adherence to Covid 19 measures.

“I am disappointed that big businesses can go against the government’s guidelines with impunity. This is not what we expected to find,” Mr. Ngulube said.

Mr. Ngulube says despite the business owners knowing the guidelines that have been set, they have bluntly decided to ignore the government’s directive in the pretext of not knowing the new operating times.

And Mr. Mwansa says the state of affairs regarding the operation of bars and nightclubs despite the Covid 19 pandemic is worrisome.

He says the local authority is not segregative in its operations saying everyone must comply with the Covid 19 measures.

Mr. Mwansa says the council will continue conducting random compliance checks, on a daily basis in a bid to engage business entities to comply with governments health guidelines set to combat Covid 19.

This is according to a statement issued by LCC Public Relations Manager Mwaka Nakweti.



And The local authority in Shangombo district has shut down three bars and a restaurant for failing to comply with Covid – 19 health regulations.

Shangombo Town Council Secretary, Kamwata Pongo who led a team of officials on a night inspection, disclosed that three bars and a restaurant were shut down for abrogating the law.

He said the 4 outlets were found wanting last night for operating beyond the stipulated time saying that people need to adhere to the guidelines laid forth.

Mr Pongo is optimistic that after the first inspection all bars, restaurants, night clubs and taverns shall comply saying those who fail to do so will be dealt with accordingly.

He emphasised that if the district is to prevent covid-19, people should make it their responsibility to adhere to the covid-19 guidelines put in place.