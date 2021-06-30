President Edgar Lungu’s Campaign Manager Samuel Mukupa has said that the nation will be informed on July 8 of the resumption of campaigns by the Head of State but added that the president will mainly use different media platforms to reach out to the people.

In an interview today, Mr Mukupa said that President Lungu will heed the directive by health authorities to avoid crowds when campaigning ahead of the August 12 general elections, noting that Covid 19 cases have continued increasing in the country, therefore, campaigns with crowds must be avoided at all cost.

Mr Mukupa said that media platforms will be the safest way to reach out to people during this period.

“And as he will be inspecting Government projects across the country he will be able to talk to the people. The Head of State will be able to sell himself and the entire party. People will be able to listen from different media platforms and this will be the easiest way,” he said.

Mr. Mukupa said that risking people’s lives is the last thing President Lungu can do as people are dying each and every day.

“If you visit UTH, Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, mortuaries are full. So to avoid further loss of lives we shall avoid crowds.

“When people die then he will have no one to look after when elected into office come August. So all these things are being looked into,” Mr Mukupa saod.

Mr Mukup also said that President Lungu will utilize door-to-door campaigns in order to engage the people, adding that door to door campaigns will also help to roll out the message.