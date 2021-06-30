The United Church of Zambia Boys Brigade which was pioneered by first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda has held a memorial service in honour of the late Head of State for imparting discipline and sense of responsibility among youths in the church.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti who was represented at the event by Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga says Dr. Kaunda was a selfless and exceptional leader who demonstrated his ability to touch the lives of many people from various parts of the globe.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Miti observed that Dr. Kaunda personally facilitated the official introduction of the Boys Brigade which he diligently served until 2015 when retired and was bestowed with a life membership.

“It is true that the memories of the late Kaunda will live on as his impact extends across various generations who have gone through the mentorship of Boys Brigade which to date has pronounced responsible men in our society who have contributed to the development of not only Zambia but the world as a whole,” he said.

He observed that the Late Dr. Kaunda was committed to ensuring that the organisation founded in Zambia remained relevant as an effective youth development tool that was able to complement government efforts.

Dr. miti encouraged churches that have not embraced the Boys Brigade training programme to engage in the various brigade structure and be part of the organisation which gives boys a safe place and life changing experiences as the country honours the Kenneth Kaunda’s youth ministry.

And Boys Brigade president, Maxwell Sichula noted that Dr. Kaunda contributed to the growth of the Boys Brigade by providing a holistic approach in building a true Christian character of the boys.

Mr Sichula explained that the facilitation for the introduction of the Boys Brigade was initiated when the late former Head of State was on a trip to the United Kingdom(UK) during the time he was negotiating for the independence of the country.

“Every time he travelled, he went to church and at this particular time he attended St. Paul’s Methodist Church where he was received with a guard of honour by the Boys brigade. He was touched with what he saw and he immediately put in motion the start of the Boys Brigade in Zambia,” he said.

And National Patron, Andrew Kamanga who took over from the late founding father said the Boys Brigade which started small is now replicated in all corners of the country.

Mr Kamanga stated that the Boys Brigade decided to name the training centre in Kaniki in Ndola Kenneth Kaunda in honour of the pioneer of the youth interdenominational grouping.

He pledged to continue with the ideals that were pioneered by the late Dr. Kaunda.

The Boys Brigade which has a membership of more than 35,000 was founded in 1965.