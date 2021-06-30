The Zambezi town council, working with the Zambia Police and the Zambezi district hospital office, have intensified night patrols in the district.

Zambezi District Public Health Inspector, Jonathan Tezelele said apart from disinfecting the public places to curb the spread of Covid-19, bar owners should comply with health regulations.

Speaking during the disinfection exercise in Zambezi yesterday, Mr. Tezelele said due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the local authority in collaboration with other stakeholders such as police and health authorities, have come up with initiatives to patrol bars and nightclubs which he said are the most crowded places.

He said the third wave of Covd-19 is more deadly, adding that no one is safe hence the need for those in authority to protect the ordinary citizens.

He further disclosed that night patrols will be done twice a week while disinfection of public places will be done once a week.

Mr. Tezelele has since warned bar owners to follow the guidelines and warned that those who will found abrogating the law risk their licenses being revoked.

“You are all our stakeholders and we need to work together if we are to stop the spread of this pandemic. I implore you all shop owners, marketers and bar owners to follow the guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mukonge, a resident of Deke compound, has appealed to the Zambezi town council to do more in community sensitization in the district.

Mr. Mukonge said the majority of the people in the community still believe that Covid-19 does not exist, hence the low adherence to the stipulated guidelines.

“Some of us have seen people dying from Covid-19 but I can assure you a lot of people in our community are not following the guidelines because they don’t believe that Covid-19 is real,” he said.