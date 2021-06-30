9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambezi council intensifies night patrols to fight Covid-19

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Health Zambezi council intensifies night patrols to fight Covid-19
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambezi town council, working with the Zambia Police and the Zambezi district hospital office, have intensified night patrols in the district.

Zambezi District Public Health Inspector, Jonathan Tezelele said apart from disinfecting the public places to curb the spread of Covid-19, bar owners should comply with health regulations.

Speaking during the disinfection exercise in Zambezi yesterday, Mr. Tezelele said due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the local authority in collaboration with other stakeholders such as police and health authorities, have come up with initiatives to patrol bars and nightclubs which he said are the most crowded places.

He said the third wave of Covd-19 is more deadly, adding that no one is safe hence the need for those in authority to protect the ordinary citizens.

He further disclosed that night patrols will be done twice a week while disinfection of public places will be done once a week.

Mr. Tezelele has since warned bar owners to follow the guidelines and warned that those who will found abrogating the law risk their licenses being revoked.

“You are all our stakeholders and we need to work together if we are to stop the spread of this pandemic. I implore you all shop owners, marketers and bar owners to follow the guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mukonge, a resident of Deke compound, has appealed to the Zambezi town council to do more in community sensitization in the district.

Mr. Mukonge said the majority of the people in the community still believe that Covid-19 does not exist, hence the low adherence to the stipulated guidelines.

“Some of us have seen people dying from Covid-19 but I can assure you a lot of people in our community are not following the guidelines because they don’t believe that Covid-19 is real,” he said.

Previous articleMinistry of Higher Education signs Contract with CBU to Develop Software to Manage Data for Higher Education Sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Zambezi council intensifies night patrols to fight Covid-19

The Zambezi town council, working with the Zambia Police and the Zambezi district hospital office, have intensified night...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia records 2,816 new Covid -19 cases, 52 deaths in last 24-hours

Health Photo Editor - 11
Zambia in the last 24 hours recorded 2,816 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 10,918 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases...
Read more

LCC urges bereaved families to hold short funeral services.

Health Photo Editor - 0
The Lusaka City Council has called on all bereaved families to conduct their funeral services in the shortest time possible. LCC public Relations Manager,...
Read more

The Daily New Covid-19 admissions are higher than the discharges-Dr Malama

Health Chief Editor - 6
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 47 Covid-19 deaths among them involving a one year two-month-old baby and an 86 year old...
Read more

Covid Centre Hell

Columns editor - 23
By Laura Miti I write this post for those in charge of the COVID response. Having spent 10 days running around to save a friend, I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.