Thursday, July 1, 2021
General News
Farmers to access markets electronically

By Photo Editor
KRI-Zambia, an agronomic oriented institution, has developed a farmer electronic platform that helps farmers to access markets using online tools.

KRI-Zambia Project and Partnership Officer Noel Simukonda explained that the farmers’ electronic platform is intended to help farmers with not just selling their produce but also educating them on various agricultural matters.

Mr. Simukonda told ZANIS that the institution is already on the ground raising awareness on how to use the platform and acquainting the farmers on to use several tools and gadgets such as phones.

He said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the normal way of accessing markets hence the need to find alternative ways of continuing with finding markets for farm produce.

“The electronic platform is designed to lessen physical contact between a wider range of people,” he said

Mr. Simukonda said KRI-Zambia has partnered with a local television station for advertising purposes as well as televising programmes that are agriculture orientated for the farmers to have vast knowledge of how best they can adopt good farming methods.

“Through this television platform, farmers will be able to learn more about different ways of farming,” he said

