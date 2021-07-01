Copperbelt Province Administration has donated 300 bags of mealie meal and 1, 000 face masks to various churches in Ndola.

Provincial Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe says the donated items are meant to caution the challenges some churches are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr. Nundwe said government has been finding ways of assisting the church with various empowerment schemes including monetary support.

“We know COVID-19 has affected every single person in the country including the church that is why we thought of donating something that will help sustain them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has urged the clergy to help sensitize their members to adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines during church services.

And Ndola Christian Ministers Fellowship, Catherine Ngosa has thanked government for empowering the church.

Pastor Ngosa said the donation will help mitigate some of the challenges most families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most families including pastors have also succumbed to COVID-19 and such a gesture will always act as a reliever to most of the orphans and other members left behind,” she said.