Thursday, July 1, 2021
Health
Updated:

Senga Hill Council closes 3 bars

By Photo Editor
The Senga Hill Town Council has closed down three bars in the area for not complying with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Town Council Secretary, Grayson Sakala has confirmed the closure of the bars at Nondo and Senga in a statement released to ZANIS today.

Mr Sakala has expressed sadness that people are not obeying the government measures meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

He explained that the council has since started conducting sensitization programmes in the district on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Council Secretary says the local authority with help of the district health office has conducted COVID-19 tests on all its employees to enable them know their status and protect themselves from the disease.

Mr Sakala has revealed that out of the over 40 tests that were carried out among its employees only one was found to be positive.

“The routine testing in the long run is meant to ensure that the people working for the local authority are health and avoid outbreak at the institution,” said Mr Sakala.

He has further reiterated the council’s commitment to sensitizing the community on the measures government has put in place to control the further spread of the disease.

