Kenneth Kaunda
Heads of State and Government fly back home after attending KK’s Funeral

By Chief Editor
Kenneth Kaunda
Some foreign Heads of States and governments who were in the country to pay their last respects to late first President Kenneth Kaunda have left the country.

The first to leave was Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo who left at 16:00 hours local time.

Next was Namibian President Hage Geingob whose plane took off from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 16:08 hours.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi left the country at 16:43 hours, who was followed by President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi 16:50 hours.

Later South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi also left for their respective countries.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete also flew out for their respective destinations, minutes later.

During the state funeral held at Lusaka show grounds, the heads of state eulogized Dr Kaunda for the pivotal role he played in helping liberate the African Continent from colonial rule.

Born in 1924, Dr Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991, and died at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka on June 17, 2021.

He will be put to rest at the presidential burial site on July 7, 2021.

