Zambia legend Kalusha Bwalya is saluting Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka for clinching a move to Premier League club Leicester City.

Leicester on Wednesday announced Daka’s capture from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a five year deal.

Kalusha, the former FAZ President, said Daka merits his big move to the former Premier League champions.

“Congratulations Sonny, you have worked hard and climbed this mountain. There are many more coming your way. Keep climbing and keep shining,” Kalusha wrote on his Facebook page.

“With your hard work and discipline you will move mountains and make us all proud. Go out there and play your heart out,” he stated.

Daka arrival at Leicester makes him the third Chipolopolo striker to grace the EPL after Collins Mbesuma at Portsmouth and Emmanuel Mayuka at Southampton.