Tanzanian former President Jakaya Kikwete and Namibian President Hage Geingob have arrived in the country for First President Kenneth Kaunda’s state funeral.

The former President of Tanzania arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka at exactly 09:23 , while the Namibian President’s plane touched down at 09:30 hours.

They were both received by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa, alongside Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Chalwe Lombe among other government officials.

Several Heads of State have arrived in the country, while other states have sent high level Representatives to attend the state funeral of Dr Kaunda.

Dr. Kaunda died on June 17, 2021 and is expected to be buried on July 7, 2021 at the presidential burial site in Lusaka.