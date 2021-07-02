Presidential candidature of New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader, Nevers Mumba ‘s alleged popularity in Kapiri Mposhi has taken a new twist after the area’s Christian Ministers’ Fellowship has dispelled media reports suggesting that it endorsed the opposition leader in the 2021 General Elections.

Kapiri Mposhi Christian Ministers’ Fellowship Chairperson, Bishop Japhet Msoni has instead clarified that the fellowship has never at any time declared to rally behind Dr Mumba or anyone vying for any political position in the 12 August polls.

ZANIS reports that flanked by his Vice chairperson, Kangwa Chikwanda and 23 other pastors of the fellowship in a walk in interview, Bishop Msoni stressed that the fellowship does not involve itself in partisan politics but only supports and works with the government of the day.

” As a fellowship it is not right to endorse anyone because our congregants come from different political parties and they are free to vote for candidates of their choice,” Bishop Msoni said.

In its 26th June, 2021 issue the Mast Newspaper quoted the Fellowship as having endorsed Dr Nevers Mumba and the New Hope MMD in the forthcoming general elections after he visited Kapiri Mposhi where he addressed its membership.

Bishop Msoni distanced the fellowship from the news story stating that Dr Mumba was merely invited to tell congregants his plans if he was elected as President.

” Our invitation to Dr Mumba should not be seen as our endorsement of his candidature as a fellowship each year there are elections we invite leaders vying for various positions from various political parties concerning what they will do for the people once elected,” Bishop Msoni said.

Explaining that the purported endorsement was coming from individual members of the Fellowship, Bishop Msoni maintained that the Fellowship is non-partisan but works with the government of the day.

” Us are always faithful to the government of the day.. since we are representing the community we invite political leaders to give them an opportunity to explain to the people what they will do for them and people are free to vote for their preferred choice of candidates in the elections,” He said.