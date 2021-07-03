The University of Zambia has closed its campus in conformity with government’s guidelines on Covid-19.

The closure is effective from July 1st, 2021 up to July 31st, 2021.

The University has since directed that all undergraduate, postgraduate and international students should vacate the two campuses.

The University Senate has further decided that all undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue with 100 percent online learning.

University of Zambia Acting Registrar RODGERS PHIRI says the closure of the institution is to facilitate spraying of the campus from July 2nd, 2021 to July 12th, 2021.

Mr. PHIRI says after July 31st, the situation will be reviewed, and students will be informed of further measures.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News by UNZA Public Relations Unit.