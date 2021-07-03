9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNZA CLosed to Comply with COVID-19 Guidelines

By Chief Editor
46 views
1
General News UNZA CLosed to Comply with COVID-19 Guidelines
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The University of Zambia has closed its campus in conformity with government’s guidelines on Covid-19.

The closure is effective from July 1st, 2021 up to July 31st, 2021.

The University has since directed that all undergraduate, postgraduate and international students should vacate the two campuses.

The University Senate has further decided that all undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue with 100 percent online learning.

University of Zambia Acting Registrar RODGERS PHIRI says the closure of the institution is to facilitate spraying of the campus from July 2nd, 2021 to July 12th, 2021.

Mr. PHIRI says after July 31st, the situation will be reviewed, and students will be informed of further measures.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News by UNZA Public Relations Unit.

Previous articleFacebook ups controls for electoral, political adverts in Zambia, South Africa
Next articleSadly, UPND was founded on a tribal cradle-Sunday Chanda

1 COMMENT

  1. To facilitate spraying of the campus? Yaba.
    And this is the highest learning institution in the country. Whats spraying premises got to do with fighting the covid virus? The logic here is that if the University is sprayed, then covid will be prevented.
    Just read Parkie Mbozi’s article on the need for vaccines as opposed to this arbitral science.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Sadly, UPND was founded on a tribal cradle-Sunday Chanda

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda Buumba Malambo's sentiments leave a bitter taste in the mouth. But she deserves more sympathy than...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt mourns LTBC Principal Moyo

General News Photo Editor - 4
Government has described the death of Luanshya Business and Technical College LTBC Principal Samuel Moyo as a loss to the higher...
Read more

Zambia to attend UN food systems summit

General News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia will join the rest of the world in preparing for the United Nations food systems summit scheduled for September 2021, organized by the...
Read more

UK remembers Kaunda

General News Chief Editor - 12
The British government says late Kenneth Kaunda leaves an exemplary legacy as a unifier and mediator who worked hard to bring peace and...
Read more

Late PS Reverend Howard Sikwela Put to Rest

General News Chief Editor - 2
A solemn mood filled the atmosphere mourners at the sight of the funeral cortege carrying the remains of National Guidance and Religious...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.