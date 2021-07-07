9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

15 local govt aspiring candidates go through unopposed

By Chief Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that 15 local government candidates who applied to stand in the August 12, 2021 general and presidential elections as ward councilors have gone through unopposed.

And the commission says fresh nominations for four parliamentary seats which were affected by resignation and deaths will take place on July 12, 2021.

The affected constituencies include Kasenengwa in Eastern province, Lusaka Central, Chawama and Mandevu in Lusaka provinces.

ZANIS reports that ECZ Counsel Bob Musenga disclosed during a media briefing in Dubai today that two of the incidents under the parliamentary seats involved the resignation of candidates and the two were deaths.

Mr. Musenga stated that as in line with provisions of the law, it is mandatory that the commission holds fresh nominations which will take place on July 12, 2021 as this will be before the August 12 polls.

He disclosed that the commission will also hold fresh nominations in four wards that were affected by deaths and resignations namely Matanda ward in Kafue constituency, Mushili in Bwana Mukubwa constituency, Kabwale in Kapiri Mposhi and Ichinga in Chinsali constituencies.

The commission named some of the local government seats which have gone unopposed amongst the 15 as being Itumbwe in Keembe constituency, Chiniki in Mkushi South, Kabansa in Machinga and Nakambala in Mazabuka central.

