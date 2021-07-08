9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

12 Churches closed down-Mwansabombwe

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Rural News 12 Churches closed down-Mwansabombwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Mwansabombwe Town Council has closed down 12 churches for non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

This was after a combined team of inspectors from the local authority, Ministry of Health and Police conducted an inspection at the premises, to check on compliance levels.

In a statement made available to ZANIS in Mwansabombwe, Council Public Relations Officer Glenda Nachinga explained that the 12 churches were closed for non-compliance to the COVID-19 health guidelines.

Ms Nachinga said during the inspection, it was discovered that some church members including leaders, did not wear face masks while other churches were overcrowded, making social distancing impossible.

She noted that the team of inspectors further discovered that some churches did not even have in place adequate hand washing facilities while others were found congregating beyond the stipulated time.

Ms Nachinga said the churches affected will only be allowed to congregate after meeting the stipulated health guidelines.

She further revealed that the inspectors also took time to educate church members on the need to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

And Ms Nachinga said the Town Council will continue the compliance checks with the view to promote a mindset change among community members.

Previous articleDr Kaunda’s Funeral Service and Burial in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

12 Churches closed down-Mwansabombwe

The Mwansabombwe Town Council has closed down 12 churches for non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention guidelines. This was after a combined...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tanzanians flooding Nakonde for cheap fuel in Zambia

Rural News Chief Editor - 23
Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga has disclosed that Tanzanians are now flooding Nakonde,border town,Chinsali, due to cheap fuel in Zambia. Captain Mulenga...
Read more

7,289 beneficiaries Kasama receive Social Cash Programme funds

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Government has released 2.3 million Kwacha to pay the 7,289 beneficiaries on the social cash programme in Kasama district. Kasama District Commissioner,...
Read more

Mwense village banking yielding positive results

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Community Development in Mwense district has described the village banking programme being implemented in the area as a success. Mwense District Community...
Read more

Solwezi council to punish defiant bar owners

Rural News Photo Editor - 1
The local authority in Solwezi district has advised bar and restaurant owners to seriously adhere to the government enhanced public health Covid-19 measures to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.