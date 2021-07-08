9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Siavonga to get Ultra-modern police station

By Chief Editor
The construction of an ultra-modern police station in Siavonga is nearing completion with 90 percent of works already done.

The new facility will also accommodate officers from the Immigration Department, as well as the Drug Enforcement Commission, who will also have offices at the facility.

District Commissioner, Ephraim Mwanjawanthu has told ZANIS in Siavonga today, that people in the district are extremely grateful to the government for its efforts to modernize police operations.

Mr Mwanjawanthu says that the current police station has limited office space and also lacks some other vital facilities, making it difficult to have more police officers sent to the district.

He said apart from the construction of the new police station, the government is also building staff houses for the officers, in order to boost the working morale of personnel, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

And Woodlock Construction limited, the contractor handling the project, is confident of winding up the works as soon as all materials are delivered on sight.

Site Foreman, Sinya Nyambe told the District Commissioner, that only minor works are remaining to complete the project, and make it ready for handover to government.

