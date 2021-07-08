9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

Dr Kaunda’s Funeral Service and Burial in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Dr Kaunda's Funeral Service and Burial in Pictures
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema greeting former Mozambican President Chisanu at The funeral church Service of the late President Kenneth Kaunda

UPND Leader Hichilema greeting RB The funeral church Service of the late President Kenneth Kaunda

President Lungu at the Church Service of the Late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda
The funeral church Service of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
The funeral church Service of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
President Lungu and First lady Esther Lungu
President Lungu and First lady Esther Lungu
President Lungu at the Church Service of the Late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda
First Lady and Col Panji Kaunda

The arrival of the body of the late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda for Burial
The arrival of the body of the late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda for Burial
Clergymen blessing the grave of the late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda
Lowering the casket of the late President into his resting place
Lowering the casket of the late President into his resting place
Lowering the casket of the late President into his resting place
The Firing of the 21 gun salute accorded to President Kaunda
The Zambia Air Force Fly past at the burial of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
President Lungu laying a wreath
First Lady Easther Lungu Laying a wreath
Former Mozambican President, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano at the to laying wreaths at Dr Kenneth Kaunda's resting place
Former Mozambican President, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano at the to laying wreaths at Dr Kenneth Kaunda's resting place
Former Mozambican President, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano
President Lungu meeting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at the Funeral of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
President Lungu meeting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at the Funeral of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
The laying of wreaths at the resting place of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
The laying of wreaths at the resting place of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
The laying of wreaths at the resting place of the late President Kenneth Kaunda
The deploying of the Tombstone with a wrong birth day date

The Tombstone with a wrong date

The corrected dates on the stone

