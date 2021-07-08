- Advertisement -
Loading...
Latest News
More Articles In This Category
KK’s family grateful for the country’s support during the mourning period
Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has been put to rest in Lusaka at embassy Park, after 21 days of national mourning. Speaking at...
Bring Mama BETTY KAUNDA to Embassy Park– KK Won’t Rest in Loneliness!
By Kapya Kaoma. After 21 days of mourning, KK finally took his rest alone at Embassy Park. Whereas the government's will prevailed, the solemn ceremony...
April 28 Declared a Public Holiday in Honour of the late Dr Kaunda
President Edgar Lungu has declared April 28, the birth date of the late first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, a public holiday in his...
Indian Youth organization honours KK with 51 scholarships
An Indian based Youth organization has pledged 51 fully funded scholarships for the Zambian youths in honor of Zambia’s first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda. Confederation...
- Advertisement -