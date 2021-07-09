9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 9, 2021
ECZ lifts Kambwili’s suspension

By Chief Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has lifted the ban slapped on Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili not to participate in the election campaign.

On June 30 this year, ECZ announced the indefinite suspension of Mr Chishimba Kambwili, subject to review, from participating in any campaign activities in line with paragraph 11(i) (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The suspension was due to Mr Kambwili’s failure to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, particularly, the use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided.

However, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said Mr Kambwili has shown remorse through the apology he rendered to the Commission.

“Arising from this, the Commission would like to inform the media and members of the public that it has lifted the suspension of Mr Chishimba Kambwili effective midnight today,” she said.

Ms Luhanga said Mr Kambwili is further advised to use appropriate language when conducting any campaigns.

“The Commission would like to reiterate that use of language which incites hatred or violence in any form against any person shall not be tolerated as it contravenes the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct. Additionally, going against Commission decision to suspend rallies and roadshows does not only undermine the work of the stakeholders, it also puts the country at risk in as far as the spread of COVID-19 is concerned,” She said

Meanwhile, Ms Luhanga has disclosed that the Commission is also investigating other matters reported in various districts and that the public would be made aware of its findings or decision.

Previous articlePolitical Campaign Rallies still remain banned- Zambia Police

