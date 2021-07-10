9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Stakeholders wants cyber security law enforced on political hate speech

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Stakeholders wants cyber security law enforced on political hate speech
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has expressed concern that some politicians peddling hate speech have not been charged with cyber-crime in line with Cyber Security Act of 2021.

CTPD Researcher- Legal, Chileshe Mange argues that the hate speech borders on cybercrime because the videos are posted on social media platforms.

In a press statement to ZANIS, Ms. Mange has therefore questioned why authorities have turned a blind eye on enforcing the Cyber Security Act of 2021 to politicians using disparaging remarks.

She noted with concern that certain politicians who have made derogatory comments directed at specific tribes or groups of people have not been brought to book.

Ms Mange said although what constitutes hate speech is subject to interpretation, the implementation of digital security laws ahead of the August 12 General Elections is a source of concern.

“This brings into question the fairness and uniformity with which the law will be implemented especially given the concerns that were raised by civil society organizations and other stakeholders about the Cyber Security Act curtailing freedom of expression,” she said.

And Ms. Mange said there is need to harmonize Data Protection Act No. 3 of 2021 as well as the Cyber Security Act.

She explained that the Cyber Security Act provisions allow interception of communication are in conflict with the Data Protection Act No. 3 of 2021 which has specific guidelines for the manner in which data, such as personal information, should be stored, processed and managed.

“This lack of harmonization between the provisions in the statutes may present challenges in implementing and enforcing the law, especially as the country prepares to vote in the General Elections scheduled for 12 August 2021,” Ms. Mange said.

In the second quarter of 2021, government enacted legislation that regulates cyber security as well as the storage, processing, and protection of electronic data in relation to private and corporate citizens.

This include the Cyber Security Act No. 2 of 2021 which was enacted primarily to provide for the protection of persons against cybercrime and the continuation of the Central Monitoring and Co-ordination Centre, as well as the protection of critical information infrastructure.

Previous articleNon -Tax compliance, tax evasion worries Zambia Tax Platform

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Stakeholders wants cyber security law enforced on political hate speech

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has expressed concern that some politicians peddling hate speech have not...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, deserves a chance to rule Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
THE United Party for National Development (UPND) Chilanga district aspiring council chairperson, Champion Tembo, has charged that the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, deserves a...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu assures traders in Lusaka that he will not close the markets

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu has assured traders in Lusaka that he will not close the markets in the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic as doing...
Read more

Lifting of Kambwili’s campaign suspension is a sign of betrayal by ECZ-Kawanga

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Opposition UPND Alliance has charged that the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ to lift the suspension from campaigns of Chishimba Kambwili...
Read more

ECZ lifts Kambwili’s suspension

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has lifted the ban slapped on Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili not to participate in the election campaign. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.