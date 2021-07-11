Vice President Inonge Wina has called for the immediate implementation of debt swap among civil servants in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the Civil Servants Initiative Association (ZACIA) in Senanga District, Mrs. Wina said the government is committed to improving the economic livelihoods of civil servants in the country.

Mrs Wina said government is aware of the burden exerted on many civil servants through servicing of loans.

She also observed that government increased social protection measures as means to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 which has affected the global economy.

“We have noticed the burden that civil servants have with loans and it is our responsibility to take charge in order to cushion your burdens,” She stated.

“Government has realized that under Covid-19, the economy has been affected as others in the private sector have lost jobs, hence government has to respond,” She added.

The Vice President also called on Civil Servants not to participate in politics but ensure that they provide services to all Zambians regardless of different political parties.

Mrs Wina further called on Civil Servants to ensure they help in interpreting government policies especially in rural areas.

“Communities have to be informed that government is borrowing in order to help bring development and save the Zambian people effectively by providing services such as improved health care,” Mrs Wina said.



And Mrs Wina has called on everyone to promote peace and desist from initiating acts that escalate into violence.

She cited damaging of political posters as acts that escalate violence as the country goes to the polls on August 12, 2021.

“There is need to continue promoting peace especially during this election period. I urge the police to ensure the act of destroying different posters of other political parties as a way of stopping violence from escalation,” She stated.

“We need to prevent acts that will lead to disruption of peace at all costs,” She added.

And Senanga District Commissioner Inonge Mubuyaeta disclosed that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has managed to assist over 7,000 flood victims with food staff.

Ms Mubuyaeta said Senanga District is beneficiary to several empowerment and social protection programs being implemented by government.

And ZACIA District Chairperson Mr Mubita Mwanangono called on government to look into the plight of volunteer teachers and health workers.

Mr Mwanangono said civil servants in Senanga have witnessed the implementation of various developmental projects.

He cited the integrated small town water supply project being implemented as an initiative that will transform the district into a cohesive community.

“Projects like the integrated small towns water supply project being implemented will transform this place into a cohesive community where people will enjoy equitable access to clean water, improved sanitation and job creations,” Mr Mubita said.

Other projects cited include the provision of street lights in the district meant to enhance security in the township.

The Vice President is in Western province on a 10 days working visit to various districts.