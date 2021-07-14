The National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (NATMAZ) is happy with President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that markets will not be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

NATMAZ Secretary General Henry Kashiki said the pronouncement was a good gesture towards the people in the informal sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Kashiki told ZANIS today that traders and marketeers depend on their businesses for their daily livelihoods.

“We are very happy with the pronouncement made by the President on the non-closure of markets during this period of Covid-19 because this is a very good gesture for people in the informal sector,’’ he said.

He added that the association is also happy with the government and the Ministry of Health for making available the vaccine to the marketeers at Chisokone market in Kitwe.

Mr. Kashiki said it was going to be difficult for traders to leave their businesses to go and line up at health centres for the vaccines.

“We are also very happy that the vaccine has come through and the Government of the Republic of Zambia through Ministry of Health has trickled down to our markets because it’s very difficult for us business people to leave the markets,’’ he said.

And Mr. Kashiki disclosed that the association has engaged ZANIS to sensitise traders in Kitwe to adhere to public health guidelines in order to lessen chances of a further spread of Covid-19.