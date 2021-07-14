9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

NATMAZ happy with move not to close markets amid Covid-19

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Economy NATMAZ happy with move not to close markets amid Covid-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (NATMAZ) is happy with President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that markets will not be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

NATMAZ Secretary General Henry Kashiki said the pronouncement was a good gesture towards the people in the informal sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Kashiki told ZANIS today that traders and marketeers depend on their businesses for their daily livelihoods.

“We are very happy with the pronouncement made by the President on the non-closure of markets during this period of Covid-19 because this is a very good gesture for people in the informal sector,’’ he said.

He added that the association is also happy with the government and the Ministry of Health for making available the vaccine to the marketeers at Chisokone market in Kitwe.

Mr. Kashiki said it was going to be difficult for traders to leave their businesses to go and line up at health centres for the vaccines.

“We are also very happy that the vaccine has come through and the Government of the Republic of Zambia through Ministry of Health has trickled down to our markets because it’s very difficult for us business people to leave the markets,’’ he said.

And Mr. Kashiki disclosed that the association has engaged ZANIS to sensitise traders in Kitwe to adhere to public health guidelines in order to lessen chances of a further spread of Covid-19.

Previous articleUN, US, Russia, many other presidents, leaders mourn KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

NATMAZ happy with move not to close markets amid Covid-19

The National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (NATMAZ) is happy with President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that markets will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Anglo American Knew of Lead Danger at Kabwe Mine, Doctor Says

Economy Chief Editor - 2
A doctor said Anglo American Plc was aware of the danger lead poisoning posed to employees and commissioned a study into its impact in...
Read more

Veep calls for speedy implementation of debt swap for civil servants

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Vice President Inonge Wina has called for the immediate implementation of debt swap among civil servants in the country. Speaking during a meeting with the...
Read more

Non -Tax compliance, tax evasion worries Zambia Tax Platform

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Tax Platform Coordinator Ibrahim Kamara has noted that issues of non-tax compliance and tax evasion have remained a problem in the Country. Mr....
Read more

The over 170% Spike in Stock Feed Price Worry Poultry Association

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Poultry Association of Zambia has attributed the high cost of stock feeds on the local markets to an increase in demand for soya...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.