20 newly constructed houses unoccupied due to lack of water

By Chief Editor
Central Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Chomba, has appealed to the Ministry of Infrastructure to urgently address the issue of water supply to the new council houses in Ngabwe district.

Speaking after the tour of the houses, Mr Chomba expressed sadness that the 20 houses that have since been completed have remained unoccupied due to the absence of water.

Mr Chomba called for a speedy solution to resolving the water challenges at the 20 houses so as to pave way for commissioning.

He said the lack of accommodation for public service workers in Ngabwe district is a hindrance to enhanced and effective service delivery.

He further stated that the provincial administration will engage authorities for a possible variation of some water boreholes earmarked for Serenje and Chitambo so that some could be given to Ngabwe to address the water challenge.

