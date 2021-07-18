9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Debt swaps aims at bettering civil servants’ lives-ZTCU

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Debt swaps aims at bettering civil servants’ lives-ZTCU
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Southern province has said there is nothing sinister about government’s decision to sign a debt swap for public service workers. ZCTU Southern Regional Coordinator Kashumba Kabombo said the debt swap initiative only aims to better the lives of public service workers and nothing else.

Dr. Kabombo said his union is confident that government has signed the debt swap agreement with financial lending institutions on behalf of the public service workers in good faith. He has therefore called on public service workers countrywide to ignore all negative rumours surrounding.

He explained that government has decided to go into the debt swap arrangement considering the financial burdens most civil servants are faced with at the moment. Dr. Kabombo told ZANIS in a telephone interview in Livingstone today that the labour movement was extremely happy with the decision taken by government to listen to the cries of public service workers.

He expressed confidence that the exercise will be effectively implemented. He further said those saying the move was political should realise that government can continue to offer good services to its workers even in an election year. Dr. Kabombo however said ZCTU was eagerly waiting to see the full implementation of the debt swap.

And Civil servants in Mungwi district in Northern Province have commended government for releasing K400 million to finance the debt swap.

Eunice Mwamba, a civil servant working under the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs in Mungwi, said the move to finance debts for some civil servants through the debt swap is a good gesture.

Ms. Mwamba told ZANIS in an interview in Mungwi that the initiative will help civil servants to be free from debts.

“The move taken by government to finance debt will go a long way in helping civil servants become debt free,” Ms. Mwamba said.

Meanwhile another civil servant, Chimwemwe Chilembo said the debt swap will lessen the burden of debt that many civil servants have been grappling with for some time now.

Mr. Chilembo said the implementation of the deal will allow civil servants to have disposable income to acquire other basic needs.

“It is believed that some civil servants were unable to meet the basic needs for their families because they had loans which they got from lending institutions that are being financed with high interest rates,” he said.

He has since thanked government for the gesture saying this development has elated civil servants in the country.

And Mungwi District Commissioner Bridget Chitundu said President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) government should be commended for coming up with such a good initiative.

“This is a clear indication that President Lungu cares for the wellbeing of his people,” Ms. Chitundu said.

Previous articleZambia Police confiscate 45 guns from 5 chiefdoms in Mwinilunga district

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Debt swaps aims at bettering civil servants’ lives-ZTCU

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Southern province has said there is nothing sinister about government’s decision...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Traders told to protect the informal sector by masking up-Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has called for intensified compliance to COVID-19 safety measures to enable the country to open up normal operations in various sectors. ...
Read more

FAZ Sack Zambia National Football Team Coach Milutin Micho

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has parted ways with Chipolopolo Head Coach Milutin ‘Michó’ Sredojevic. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala announced the development in...
Read more

Government commences Debt Swap for all CIVIL Servants, No deduction to be made in next three Months

Headlines Chief Editor - 39
The government yesterday commenced the process of debt swap across the civil service. This followed a signing ceremony of the addendum to the current collective...
Read more

President Lungu calls for equity in the mining sector

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has said that he wants equity in the manner Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani workers are paid their dues. And President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.