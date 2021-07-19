Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama has urged traditional leaders to work closely with government in order to deliver development in their respective areas. Archbishop Chama said traditional leaders and government have the same goal which is to improve the lives of their people.

He also urged the members of the public in the area to respect those in authority stating that all leadership comes from God.

Archbishop Chama, who is also president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), said this during the installation mass of Luka Kangwa Mandosa as senior chief Mwamba the 16th at his palace in Kasama yesterday.

He has since encouraged the newly installed chief to serve the people diligently.

“I also wish to advise all leaders to be humble and put God first in your leadership,” Archbishop Chama said.

And Joseph Mutale, who was chairperson of the chief installation organizing committee, has thanked government for the various developmental projects initiated in the chiefdom.

Mr. Mutale cited the connections of the chiefdom to the national electricity grid, the construction of the min-hospital and gravelling of the road in the area.

He has meanwhile appealed to government to consider constructing palaces for chiefs in the province as well as recruit more teachers in schools.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has pledged government’s commitment to continue partnering with traditional leaders in order to foster development.

Mr. Chakaba disclosed that government has continued to enjoy the cordial relationship with traditional leaders who are also helping to promote peace and unity.

He said government is aware of the accommodation challenges traditional leaders are currently facing but called for public–private partnership in order to address the challenge.

Mr. Chakaba has meanwhile directed education authorities in the district to beef up staffing levels in schools.

The installation of senior chief Mwamba, whose names are Luka Kangwa Mandosa, comes after he was appointed to the throne in 2019 following the demise of Brian Kalolo in two years ago.

Among the notable people who attended the installation ceremony were former Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu, and Geoffrey Mwamba, who are PF members of the central committee, and provincial campaign managers, senior government officials and several other traditional leaders.