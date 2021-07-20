9.5 C
Football administrator Ricky Mamfunda has backed a local coach for the vacant Chipolopolo coaching job in the interim after the departure of Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

Micho was fired over the weekend following Zambia’s embarrassing 2021 COSAFA Cup outing in South Africa where they lost to Eswatini and Lesotho.

The Serb was in charge of Chipolopolo for close to two years.

“My suggestion would be, for now let’s constitute maybe a team of two, three or four local coaches just to handle the World Cup qualifiers as we sit and look at who would be the best option to take over the reins at Chipolopolo,” said Mamfunda, the former Power Dynamos – General Secretary.

“Truth be told, I don’t see us going to the World Cup. I may be wrong but looking at where the new coach is going to start from, it will be a tall order.”

Mamfunda said the dismissal of Micho was inevitable.

“Coach Micho’s departure was written over the wall. I know he failed to come up with a team that would form what one may call the Zambia National Team,” he said.

“I also feel his way of dealing with players. He may not have been able to inspire confidence in his players as a result he failed.”

“I also want to commend FAZ for the great support given to coach Micho. The coach Micho and all of us need to appreciate that FAZ went out of its way to organise a lot of quality friendly matches,” Mamfunda said.

“Coach Micho was given a lot of support. It is my wish and expectation that going forward FAZ will be able to offer the same kind of support to whoever is going to be employed as Chipolopolo coach.”

The delayed 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign is scheduled to kickoff in September.

