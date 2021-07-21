9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Headlines
84 of the 88 Health Posts Allocated to Copperbelt Province have been completed

The government has completed the construction of 84 health posts on the Copperbelt out of the 88 allocated to the province. Copperbelt Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe said in an interview in Ndola today that this is in line with government’s policy to ensure that the people in the province has easier access to health care services.

Mr Nundwe said the 84 completed health posts are fully operational and the remaining four will be completed soon.

“The government and President Edgar Lungu aims to take quality healthcare services as close as possible to the people without leaving anyone behind,” he said.

He added that residents in areas where the health posts have been constructed were previously covering long distances to access health services in nearby communities.

He explained that the province was allocated 88 health posts of which 84 have been completed while the remaining four are almost complete.

Mr Nundwe has since commended the government for increasing the number of health facilities in the province which will mitigate the health challenges faced by residents.

He said out of the 650 health posts across the country, Copperbelt Province was allocated a total of 88.

And commenting on the debt swap of civil servants, Mr Nundwe has advised civil servants to borrow for investment purposes only.

Mr Nundwe said civil servants should ensure that they borrow for the right reasons.

He has since commended government for the debt swap and urged people not to politicize the matter, saying government means well as it understands the suffering of civil servants.

