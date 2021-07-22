President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chikankata District of Southern Province to Commission the 750 Megawatts power generator at the new Kafue lower power generation station.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha has confirmed the President’s Visit to ZANIS in Choma today.

Ms. Bwacha said the President is expected to arrive at Kafue Gorge Power station by 09:00 hours tomorrow morning and then proceed to commission the Power generator at the new power plant.

ZANIS reports that the 750 Megawatts Power generator will address the power deficit that the country had been experiencing in the recent past.

Ms. Bwacha also said that commissioning of the power plant demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that there is a stable supply of power which is key in driving the country’s economic development.

Four traditional leaders from Lusaka and Southern Province who have been part of the Project are expected to be among the dignitaries invited to witness the commissioning of the Power Generator.

According to President Edgar Lungu in messages posted on his social media pages, the project cost $2.3 billion and employed 4,000 Zambians, who worked alongside 578 Chinese expatriates and that the high level of expertise has empowered our local workers with new technical skills.

The president further said that among beneficiaries of the skills transfer during the project were students from institutions of higher learning, a cluster of human resources will benefit Zambia in future projects.

The President further said that another cluster of beneficiaries of this project were the local suppliers and contractors, who were engaged to provide various materials and services, including vendors around the project site providing food, airtime, mobile money services, and other daily essentials to the workers.

“These are the men and women that keep our economy running. I salute our workforce and our vendors at all levels, ” the President said.